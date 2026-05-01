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Qara
Qara, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Qara, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for Qara?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:35
from 1200 ₸
15:00
from 1900 ₸
19:35
from 3000 ₸
23:45
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:30
from 3400 ₸
00:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
17:05
from 1000 ₸
23:45
from 1200 ₸
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