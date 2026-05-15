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Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
17 May 2026
Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
15:55
from 1300 ₸
20:20
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
16:30
from 1000 ₸
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