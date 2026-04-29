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Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
30 April 2026
Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1200 ₸
16:50
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20:35
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23:55
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