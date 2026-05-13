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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 14 May 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 14 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
15:05 from 1000 ₸ 18:15 from 1400 ₸
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