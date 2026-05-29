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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 3 June 2026

Passenger Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
15:45 from 900 ₸ 18:10 from 1400 ₸ 20:05 from 1500 ₸ 21:55 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:25 from 1000 ₸ 21:40 from 1200 ₸ 23:35 from 1200 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
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