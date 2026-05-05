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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 7 May 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 5 Thu 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D
20:30 from 2300 ₸
2D, KK
22:10 from 2300 ₸
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