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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
3 May 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
22:05
from 3000 ₸
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