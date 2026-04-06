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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 6 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KK
14:10 from 2100 ₸ 15:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸ 00:20 from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KK
14:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2300 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:30 from 2100 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:30 from 900 ₸ 16:20 from 1000 ₸ 18:10 from 1400 ₸ 19:55 from 1500 ₸ 21:45 from 1500 ₸ 23:35 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:30 from 900 ₸ 15:20 from 1000 ₸ 19:55 from 1200 ₸ 23:40 from 1200 ₸
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