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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 26 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 26 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:10 from 3000 ₸ 15:50 from 3000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 19:10 from 3400 ₸ 20:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:30 from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
13:40 from 2400 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
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