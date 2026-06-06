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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 7 June 2026

Scotty Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scotty? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:05 from 1200 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:50 from 800 ₸
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