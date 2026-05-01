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Scotty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
23 May 2026
Scotty Showtimes – 23 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
10:20
from 2200 ₸
12:00
from 2200 ₸
13:40
from 2200 ₸
15:20
from 2600 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:05
from 1200 ₸
16:00
from 1300 ₸
17:45
from 1400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:35
from 900 ₸
16:40
from 1000 ₸
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