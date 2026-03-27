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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 31 March 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
17:35 from 1000 ₸ 22:20 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 5000 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
20:25 from 1200 ₸
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