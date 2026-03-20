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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
24 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
13:15
from 1100 ₸
15:10
from 1200 ₸
15:50
from 4000 ₸
16:10
from 1400 ₸
17:15
from 1400 ₸
17:25
from 4500 ₸
19:30
from 1500 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:25
from 800 ₸
17:25
from 1000 ₸
19:30
from 1200 ₸
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