Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Erekshe? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
14:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:25 from 800 ₸ 17:25 from 1000 ₸ 19:30 from 1200 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more