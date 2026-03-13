Menu
Films
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
18 March 2026
Uylenu onay Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
15:00
from 900 ₸
16:30
from 1000 ₸
20:20
from 1500 ₸
22:05
from 1500 ₸
23:50
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
14:45
from 900 ₸
19:35
from 1200 ₸
