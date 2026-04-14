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Kinoafisha Films You, Me & Tuscany You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 15 April 2026

You, Me & Tuscany Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
11:45 from 1200 ₸ 15:40 from 1900 ₸ 19:20 from 2000 ₸
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