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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 24 March 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
15:50 from 1200 ₸ 20:45 from 1500 ₸ 22:05 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
20:40 from 1200 ₸
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