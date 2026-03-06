Menu
Films
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
10 March 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 10 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
13:00
from 1000 ₸
14:30
from 1100 ₸
18:00
from 1400 ₸
19:00
from 1400 ₸
20:40
from 1500 ₸
22:00
from 1500 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
17:25
from 1100 ₸
22:15
from 1200 ₸
23:55
from 1200 ₸
