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Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
9 May 2026
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 2600 ₸
12:10
from 2600 ₸
13:50
from 2600 ₸
15:20
from 3000 ₸
17:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
12:00
from 2400 ₸
13:30
from 2400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:45
from 1100 ₸
16:00
from 1200 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:30
from 900 ₸
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