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Kinoafisha Films That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
14:40 from 1500 ₸
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