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Beast
Beast, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Beast, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for Beast?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:00
from 2800 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:10
from 1100 ₸
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