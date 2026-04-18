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Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
20 April 2026
Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:05
from 900 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:05
from 900 ₸
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