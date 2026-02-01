Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bir tup alma agashy Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 15 February 2026

Bir tup alma agashy Showtimes – 15 February 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bir tup alma agashy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
17:00 from 1400 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Action, Crime, Thriller, Detective
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more