Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 27 January 2026

Koz timesin Showtimes – 27 January 2026 Screenings in Aktau

How do I book tickets for Koz timesin? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
13:25 from 800 ₸ 14:50 from 900 ₸ 16:40 from 1000 ₸ 17:35 from 1000 ₸ 20:30 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:00 from 5000 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:30 from 800 ₸ 16:35 from 1000 ₸ 21:50 from 1200 ₸
