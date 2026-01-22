Menu
Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Today 22
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
13:40 from 1500 ₸ 17:20 from 1900 ₸ 19:10 from 3000 ₸ 21:25 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
11:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸ 15:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸
