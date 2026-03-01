Menu
Kinoafisha Films Killer Whale Killer Whale, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 8 March 2026

Killer Whale Showtimes – 8 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
15:35 from 1900 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
