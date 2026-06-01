Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
16 June 2026
Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Iggy the Eagle?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:05
from 800 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:00
from 900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree