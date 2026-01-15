Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Gipnoz Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Sat 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
21:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:45 from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
21:35 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
21:45 from 1200 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more