Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ruyn kim? Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 14 December 2025

Ruyn kim? Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ruyn kim?? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
15:25 from 1900 ₸ 17:05 from 1900 ₸ 18:45 from 3000 ₸ 20:25 from 3000 ₸ 22:00 from 3000 ₸ 22:05 from 3000 ₸ 23:45 from 3000 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
22:15 from 1200 ₸ 23:55 from 1200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more