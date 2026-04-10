Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Morrigan
The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
14 April 2026
The Morrigan Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Morrigan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
23:40
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
The Morrigan
2025, Great Britain, Horror
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
You, Me & Tuscany
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree