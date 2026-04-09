Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Morrigan The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Morrigan? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
23:30 from 2800 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy, Family, Fantasy
The Morrigan
The Morrigan
2025, Great Britain, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more