Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films №37 №37, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 2 December 2025

№37 Showtimes – 2 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for №37? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
22:05 from 1200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more