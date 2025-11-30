Menu
Films
№37
№37, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
30 November 2025
№37 Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
18:40
from 3000 ₸
20:25
from 3000 ₸
21:25
from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
16:50
from 1400 ₸
20:20
from 1500 ₸
22:10
from 1500 ₸
23:30
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
22:05
from 1200 ₸
