Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
9 December 2025
Shay v bol'shom gorode Showtimes – 9 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
17:10
from 1000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree