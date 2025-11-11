Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Adal
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
11 November 2025
Adal Showtimes – 11 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Adal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
11:05
from 700 ₸
16:40
from 1000 ₸
21:00
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
19:00
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree