Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
13 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 13 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
13:20
from 1900 ₸
15:20
from 2100 ₸
17:20
from 2100 ₸
19:20
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree