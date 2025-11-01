Menu
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
1 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 1 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:05
from 1200 ₸
22:00
from 3000 ₸
23:50
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
13:30
from 2400 ₸
18:50
from 3200 ₸
22:30
from 3200 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
16:35
from 1400 ₸
20:00
from 1500 ₸
21:45
from 1500 ₸
23:35
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
14:45
from 900 ₸
22:00
from 1200 ₸
