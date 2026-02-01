Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Beldham The Beldham, 2024 Screening times in Aktau

The Beldham, 2024 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Thu 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Beldham? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:10 from 2800 ₸
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more