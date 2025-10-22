Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Baqyt qushagynda Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
00:00 from 2800 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
2025, Germany, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more