Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Auru
Auru, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Auru, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
13
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Auru?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree