Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kapitan Baytasov Kapitan Baytasov, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 28 October 2025

Kapitan Baytasov Showtimes – 28 October 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kapitan Baytasov? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
18:15 from 1400 ₸ 21:35 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
19:50 from 1200 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more