Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
2 November 2025
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
1
Tomorrow
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:40
from 1300 ₸
17:10
from 1400 ₸
19:05
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Noise
2024, South Korea, Horror, Thriller
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree