Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bolgan oqiga Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Sat 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
23:55 from 2700 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
23:40 from 2800 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
23:45 from 1500 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more