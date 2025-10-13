Menu
Films
Rogue
Rogue, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
13 October 2025
Rogue Showtimes – 13 October 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
13:20
from 800 ₸
15:45
from 900 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:15
from 800 ₸
