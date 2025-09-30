Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Жұмбақ қыз Жұмбақ қыз, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Жұмбақ қыз, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Жұмбақ қыз? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KK
17:00 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more