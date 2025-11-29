Menu
Films
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
29 November 2025
Sisu: Road to Revenge Showtimes – 29 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
How do I book tickets for Sisu: Road to Revenge?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
17:10
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:20
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
