Films
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
23 November 2025
Sisu: Road to Revenge Showtimes – 23 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
About
Showtimes
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
How do I book tickets for Sisu: Road to Revenge?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
18:55
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:20
from 2800 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
15:00
from 1300 ₸
18:45
from 1500 ₸
23:50
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:25
from 1000 ₸
