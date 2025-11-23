Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sisu: Road to Revenge Sisu: Road to Revenge, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 23 November 2025

Sisu: Road to Revenge Showtimes – 23 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau

How do I book tickets for Sisu: Road to Revenge? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
18:55 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:20 from 2800 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
15:00 from 1300 ₸ 18:45 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:25 from 1000 ₸
