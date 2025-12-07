Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films A Mouse Hunt for Christmas A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 7 December 2025

A Mouse Hunt for Christmas Showtimes – 7 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for A Mouse Hunt for Christmas? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
13:30 from 1200 ₸ 16:35 from 1400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more