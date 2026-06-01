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Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
7 June 2026
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
12:15
from 1200 ₸
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