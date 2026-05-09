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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 11 May 2026

The Magic Faraway Tree Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
11:35 from 1200 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
18:35 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:15 from 1100 ₸
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